Barclays Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $85.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

HWM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 796,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

