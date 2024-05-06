Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 62,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

