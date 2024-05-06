Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WHD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 80,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

