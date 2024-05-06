2seventy bio (TSVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect 2seventy bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,349. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TSVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

