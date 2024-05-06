iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Boosted by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 83,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,079. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.