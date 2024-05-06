FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Price Performance

FGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. 466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.