FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. 73,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,878. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

