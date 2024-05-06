FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.06. 152,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

