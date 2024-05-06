Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.31 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 96.32%.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPH traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.03. 9,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$217.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.