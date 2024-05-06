EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,175. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

