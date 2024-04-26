Energy Fuels Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UUUU. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,693,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.