Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $64.78

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.78, but opened at $63.16. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 209,126 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 3.87.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.