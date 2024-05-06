Bittensor Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.99 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $43.33 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $445.32 or 0.00701760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,716,762 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,712,834. The last known price of Bittensor is 463.45362049 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $35,168,888.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

