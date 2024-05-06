Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $194.22

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.22, but opened at $186.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $190.60, with a volume of 18,825 shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 65.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

