BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 675,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,341. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

