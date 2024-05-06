BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.72, but opened at $90.09. BioNTech shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 481,363 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.