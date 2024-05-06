Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $332.77

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $332.77, but opened at $309.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 72,405 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 78,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

