Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.02.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

