Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.55) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.01) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311.04. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435 ($5.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £19,863.36 ($24,534.78). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £19,863.36 ($24,534.78). Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

