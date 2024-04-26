Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $277.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.94. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $198.92 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,231,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

