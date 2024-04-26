EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $155.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average is $175.25. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.