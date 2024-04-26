Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Kirby alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $112.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kirby by 5.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kirby by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.