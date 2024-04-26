Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,810 ($22.36) price objective on the stock.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,827.50 ($22.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,747.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,798.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,016 ($24.90).

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5,927.42%.

Insider Activity

About Imperial Brands

In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.54), for a total value of £1,047,677.75 ($1,294,068.37). In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($22.76), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,191,991.32). Also, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.54), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,294,068.37). Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

