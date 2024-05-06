TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 638 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,822,000 after buying an additional 1,963,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after buying an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $62.17 during trading on Monday. 5,954,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922,114. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.