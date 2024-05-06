Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.34. 1,214,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

