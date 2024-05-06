Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

