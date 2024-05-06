Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE KODK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 340,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
