Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE KODK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 340,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

