StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

