Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

