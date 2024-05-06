Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.63 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

