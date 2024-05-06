Redwire (RDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Redwire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.97 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RDW opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $279.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDW

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.