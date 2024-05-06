Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

