Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17,083.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 253.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

