Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 189.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 887,305 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after acquiring an additional 502,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,949.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.34. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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