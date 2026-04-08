Steadtrust LLC Has $754,000 Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 962.8% in the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 166,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $311,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AESI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.91.
Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.3%
AESI stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Atlas Energy Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Atlas Energy Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating on AESI, supporting bullish investor views that the company’s operating outlook or valuation still merits upside. Stephens Remains a Buy on Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)
- Neutral Sentiment: Context pieces and earnings commentary compare AESI’s Q4 results to peers — useful for longer?term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Unpacking Q4 Earnings: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) In The Context Of Other Oilfield Services Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: The company priced an upsized private placement of convertible senior notes totaling $390M due 2031 at a 0.50% coupon — investors are selling on dilution concerns and potential share issuance if conversions occur. The low coupon reduces near?term cash interest burden, but the size and convertibility are the main negative for the stock. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $390 Million Private Placement of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031
- Negative Sentiment: Initial offering news and subsequent market coverage drove intraday selling and headlines that AESI shares were trading lower; several outlets flagged the convertible-debt news as the trigger. Why Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Shares Are Trading Lower Today
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an underweight/sell view on AESI (while raising its price target modestly to $12), which reinforces downside sentiment among institutional sellers even though the PT change is small. Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
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