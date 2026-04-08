Steadtrust LLC Has $754,000 Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Steadtrust LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 962.8% in the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 166,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $311,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

AESI stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472 over the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Atlas Energy Solutions

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Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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