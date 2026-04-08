Steadtrust LLC Buys 27,980 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Steadtrust LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 269.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.0% of Steadtrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steadtrust LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 553,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,271,000 after purchasing an additional 514,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 372,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -118.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

Read Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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