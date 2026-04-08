Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,234 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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