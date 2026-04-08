Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

Elevance Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $311.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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