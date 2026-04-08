Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Decreased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95,103 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $154,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,825,793. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 3.4%

Walmart stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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