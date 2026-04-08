iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,203,000 after purchasing an additional 671,145 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,600.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 466,766 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 155.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 503,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,120.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,497 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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