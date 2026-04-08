iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 268.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

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