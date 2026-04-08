OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.8571.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,165.75. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $303,528.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This trade represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,542 shares of company stock worth $1,869,055. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.8% in the third quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 2,468,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279,326 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 140,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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