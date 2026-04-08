Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Mayport LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 164.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,089,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,444 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,216.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,143,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 250.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 905,529 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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