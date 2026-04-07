Secure Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,478,253,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,990,000 after buying an additional 409,416 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,714,000 after buying an additional 568,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,498,000 after buying an additional 120,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,203,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $431.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

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