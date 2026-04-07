The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Cut by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $866.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $873.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $846.00 to $843.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $929.62.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s private-credit fund reported redemption requests of just under 5% in Q1, well inside its repurchase cap — a sign the firm’s product held up while peers faced large outflows (supports asset-gathering and fee stability). Article Title

Goldman’s private-credit fund reported redemption requests of just under 5% in Q1, well inside its repurchase cap — a sign the firm’s product held up while peers faced large outflows (supports asset-gathering and fee stability). Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects Goldman to benefit from a trading boom and raised Q1 EPS estimates — stronger trading and market-volatility-driven revenues would support near-term results and margins. Article Title

Jefferies expects Goldman to benefit from a trading boom and raised Q1 EPS estimates — stronger trading and market-volatility-driven revenues would support near-term results and margins. Positive Sentiment: Goldman research/strategists are flagging attractive tech stock valuations and Goldman upgraded Netflix — such calls can drive trading and advisory activity and signal constructive market views from the firm’s research desk. Article Title

Goldman research/strategists are flagging attractive tech stock valuations and Goldman upgraded Netflix — such calls can drive trading and advisory activity and signal constructive market views from the firm’s research desk. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman published research warning AI-driven job losses could cause lasting earnings “scarring” for workers — important macro research but only an indirect driver of GS revenue. Article Title

Goldman published research warning AI-driven job losses could cause lasting earnings “scarring” for workers — important macro research but only an indirect driver of GS revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s market notes warn copper and oil face downside/volatility if the Strait of Hormuz disruption continues — this is market research that may boost trading activity but also signals macro risk exposure. Article Title

Goldman’s market notes warn copper and oil face downside/volatility if the Strait of Hormuz disruption continues — this is market research that may boost trading activity but also signals macro risk exposure. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed Goldman’s price target (Evercore, BMO; Jefferies also adjusted its PT while keeping a buy rating) — analyst PT reductions can weigh on sentiment even if underlying business remains strong. Article Title

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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