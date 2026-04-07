Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ARM accounts for 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $19,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ARM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,103,000 after acquiring an additional 326,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ARM by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,738,000 after acquiring an additional 390,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,098,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,980,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ARM by 17.7% in the third quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,098,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,376,000 after acquiring an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ARM Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.36, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $1,284,627.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,520,001.94. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,586 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ARM from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

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About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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