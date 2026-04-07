NovaPoint Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $194.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

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