Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,948 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,200,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,068,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,744,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qnity Electronics ( NYSE:Q Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Q. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

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Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

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