Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 794.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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Zeta Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

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Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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