Robinhood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2%

CDNS stock opened at $279.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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